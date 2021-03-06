Top
UP: 2 killed after tractor-trolley hits bike

 Dainik Hawk |  6 March 2021 8:27 AM GMT

Ballia (UP): Two men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, a police official said on Saturday.


The accident took place on Ballia-Bansdeeh road near Majauli village on Friday night.

Manish Gupta (22) and his friend Manjay Paswan (26) were returning to their village.

Both the friends were seriously injured after being hit by the tractor-trolley and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.

ASP Sanjay Yadav said the bodies were sent for postmortem.

—PTI

Updated : 6 March 2021 8:27 AM GMT
Dainik Hawk


