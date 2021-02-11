UP: 179 New COVID-19 Cases Take Infection Tally Past 6-Lakh Mark; No Fresh Fatality Reported

Lucknow: The COVID-19 infection tally in Uttar Pradesh crossed the six lakh-mark on Thursday with 179 new cases being reported in a day.

No fresh fatality was registered in the state during the same period.

"In the past 24 hours, 179 fresh cases were reported in the state. The total number of active cases in the state is now 3,320, while 5,89,882 people have been treated and discharged," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told reporters.

He said that the state''s recovery rate has risen to over 98 per cent. Of the total active cases, 170 are in home-isolation, the official added.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 6,01,898, while the death toll due to the disease is at 8,696. Sehgal said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath''s strategy in dealing with the pandemic has proved successful with the state achieving a recovery rate of 98 per cent.

On Wednesday, 1.26 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state. With this, more than 2.80 crore tests have been done in the state so far. —PTI