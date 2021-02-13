UP: 1 killed, 16 injured in road accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Firozabad: A 37-year-old man was killed and 16 others were injured when their bus rammed into another vehicle travelling ahead of it on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Saturday due to dense fog, police said.

Police said five injured people have been admitted to the district hospital in Firozabad, while 11 others been admitted at the Saifai PGI.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said, "A bus travelling from Gurgaon in Haryana to Bihar hit another bus which was ahead of it, injuring 16 passengers.

The deceased bus driver has been identified as Bharat and his family members have been informed." PTI