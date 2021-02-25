Unnao girls were given herbicide in water, says FSL report

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The water given to the three Unnao girls, which led to the death of two of them, had been mixed with Sulfosulfuron, a herbicide, police said on Thursday.



The report of the chemical analysis of the viscera of the two girls found dead on February 17 night, released by the Forensic Science laboratory (FSL), Lucknow, has revealed the presence of Sulfosulfuron in their vital organs.

Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Kulkarni said the accused used Sulfosulfuron, which is an odourless herbicide, to poison the water.

"It was due to this that the girls did not realise they were being poisoned. Besides, the water of the hand-pump from which the bottle was filled is poor in taste," he added.

The SP said the police will now find out from where the accused had bought Sulfosulfuron.

The incident took place in the Babuhara village on February 17 when the girls, who had gone to collect fodder for cattle, were found lying unconscious in the field by their family members.

The third girl, who is recuperating at a private hospital, said in her statement to police and magistrate that the accused Vinay did not indulge in any kind of sexual assault but had given them a packet of chips which they refused. He then offered his bottle of water and they fell unconscious soon after drinking the water.

The girl said the water of a nearby hand pump tastes poor, hence they did not suspect anything wrong.

—IANS