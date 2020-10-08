Umbha carnage accused dies in hospital

Sonbhadra: Hiralal, an accused in the 2019 Umbha carnage in Sonbhadra, has died at a hospital following liver and kidney ailments.

Hiralal, 65, was lodged in Gurma jail following his arrest in the Umbha episode. "He succumbed to ailments during the course of treatment," said jail superintendent M. Lal.

As many as 10 people of Gond tribe were killed and several others were injured in Umbha village in firing, allegedly by the village head and his men who were indulging in land grabbing in July 2019.

The Umbha incident grabbed headlines and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to the village to meet the families of the deceased.

–IANS