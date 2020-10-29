Two Top UP Congress Leaders Resign, Slam Leadership

Unnao: Two senior Congress leaders - Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Ankit Singh Parihar and former MP from Unnao district Annu Tandon - resigned from the on Thursday and attacked the top leadership and alleged that ideological structure of party changed since Priyanka Gandhi Vadra became the state in-charge. In his resignation letter to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Parihar took a veiled dig at her and said the ideological structure of party changed since she became the state in-charge of the party. "For the past almost a year, since you came as in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party in the state has been isolated from its ideology and core principles. Personally, the aim of my politics is above post, prestige and it is more ideological and idealistic," he wrote. Tandon also blamed "misalignment between the state-level leadership" for the decision to resign.

"Today, I have submitted my resignation from the Indian National Congress. My statement with regard to this is being shared by me. Need love and blessings of all my well-wishers," she tweeted along with a public statement highlighting the reason behind her resignation. "Unfortunately, there is a misalignment between the state-level leadership and me. I do not see their support in allowing me to work over the past several months. The loss I faced in the 2019 election was not as painful as seeing the party organisation disintegrate and decimate itself since then," she said in the statement. "In the past few months, I have also spoken to other senior leaders in the party, of the state and Centre, all of whom are equally perplexed and helpless at the affairs," she added. —ANI