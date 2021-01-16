Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Two Police Stations To Come Up In Ghaziabad, Mathura

Two Police Stations To Come Up In Ghaziabad, Mathura

 The Hawk |  16 Jan 2021 3:57 PM GMT

Two Police Stations To Come Up In Ghaziabad, Mathura
X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to set up two police stations in Mathura and Ghaziabad, an official said on Saturday.

"On the directions of the CM, the Jait police outpost in Mathura will be upgraded to a police station," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, adding that a police station will be set up at Ghaziabad's Nandgram.

He said the decision has been taken to maintain law and order in the areas. —PTI

Updated : 16 Jan 2021 3:57 PM GMT
Tags:    Police   Police Stations   UP   CM   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X