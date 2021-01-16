Two Police Stations To Come Up In Ghaziabad, Mathura

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to set up two police stations in Mathura and Ghaziabad, an official said on Saturday.

"On the directions of the CM, the Jait police outpost in Mathura will be upgraded to a police station," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, adding that a police station will be set up at Ghaziabad's Nandgram.

He said the decision has been taken to maintain law and order in the areas. —PTI