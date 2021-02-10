Two more held for killing Kamal Nath's kin in Gr Noida

Noida: The two absconding suspects involved in the murder of an elderly couple related to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath were held after an encounter with police in Greater Noida on Tuesday night, officials said.

The accused were on a motorcycle and they were intercepted during checking by a Beta-2 police station team, Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.



The duo opened fire on the team and police retaliated, he said,

Both the accused suffered injuries to their legs in retaliatory firing by police. They have been hospitalised. Cash, including foreign currency, some ornaments and some bank-related documents have been seized from their possession, Singh said.



The accused have been identified as Rohit Balmiki, the key suspect in the sensational double murder case, and Subhash Ahirwar, he said, adding that their two other partners Dev Sharma and Bishan Singh Bhadauriya have already been arrested.

The officer said these four people, all in their 20s, were involved in the killing of Narendra Nath, around 70 years old, and his wife Suman Nath, around 65 years old.

Their bodies were found at their home at Sector Alpha 1 under Beta-2 police station area on Friday morning after a party, he said.

Nath, a distant cousin of former CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, was strangled to death, while his wife was shot dead.

According to the police, Nath had loaned around Rs two lakh on interest to Balmiki, who was not intending to pay back the money and had hatched a plan to eliminate the elderly couple with the help of his friends.

Balmiki had also kept his motorcycle at Nath's home in Sector Alpha 1 as collateral against the loan, the police had said in a statement.

