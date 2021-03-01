Two Minor Siblings Die After Being Set On Fire By Mentally Unstable Man In UP

Kanpur: Two children died and their mother received burn injuries after they were allegedly set on fire by their mentally unstable tenant in Uttar Pradesh''s Kanpur Dehat district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Nehru Nagar locality of the district on Sunday. The accused, Avneesh Prajapati (25), was hit by a truck while he was fleeing, they said.

Prajapati allegedly poured kerosene on Archana (39), wife of corporator Jitendra Yadav, her daughter Akshita (4) and son Hanu (2) and set them on fire, Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam said.

After hearing their screams, the neighbours rushed to their house and doused the flames by putting blankets on them. Archana and her children were admitted to Ursula Horseman Memorial Hospital, he said.

The children succumbed to their burn injuries on Monday, he added.

Prajapati was hit by a truck while he was fleeing. He has been admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical but stable, the ASP said. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a probe is underway, he said. —PTI