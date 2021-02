Ghazipur: Two people were killed in separate road accidents here, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Inri Devi (63) was hit by a car while she was returning from her agriculture field on Monday. She died on the spot, they said.



A 26-year-old man, identified as Vijay Shankar Rai, died after being hit by a vehicle on Monday, police said.

The driver fled the spot, they said.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

—PTI