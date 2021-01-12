Truck Driver Killed In Road Crash In UP's Banda

Banda: A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a collision involving two trucks in Uttar Pradesh''s Banda district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Dehat police station Pradeep Kumar Yadav said the accident took place around 5.30 am on Tuesday in Mahokhar village.

Truck driver Pooran (30) died on the spot. He was travelling from Banda to Fatehpur. Pooran was a resident of Fatehpur.

The driver and cleaner of the other truck, which was on its way to Banda from Fatehpur, were seriously injured in the accident. The body was sent for post-mortem, police said. —PTI