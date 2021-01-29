TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha visits Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha along with her family members on Thursday visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers to the deity.

She is on a two-day long spiritual trip and tweeted a picture of herself along with her family to announce the same.

On the first day of her visit, MLC along with her family visited Assi Ghat and took a boat ride towards Dashashwamedh Ghat.

She participated in Ganga Aarti and performed the rituals that followed.

In a tweet, TRS leader said, "Had a beautiful and insightful conversation with people of Benaras while mesmerising over the calmness of Maa Ganga at the holy Dashashwamedh Ghat."

Later, the MLC Kavitha visited Sankatmochan Temple, where she and her family offered prayers and performed the rituals that followed. (ANI)