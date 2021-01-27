Three Mumbai Jewellery Shop Heist Accused Held In Lucknow

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force and Mumbai Police have arrested three persons, accused of committing daylight robbery in a Mumbai jewellery showroom.

The three, arrested on Wednesday from Lucknow, have been identified as Vinay Kumar, Dinesh Nishad and Shailendra Kumar. All three belong to different districts in the state. The trio were arrested from Dewa road in Chinhat. ADG, STF Amitabh Yash said that for several days, the gang was planning criminal incidents in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Mumbai Police had sought the state police's help in the robbery of S. Kumar Gold and Diamond Shop located at Mira Road, Mumbai. The robbery place on January 8.

It was found in the investigation that a criminal from UP's Ghazipur is running a gang and they were planning to loot a prominent jewellery shop in Lucknow too. The STF has recovered 46 rings, four gold necklaces, ten lockets, two pairs of bracelets, precious stones, diamonds, Rs 5,27,400, 38 cartridges and two mobile phones from the accused. —IANS