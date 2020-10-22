Three Brothers Get Life For Murder Of Eight-year-old In 2012

Fatehpur: A local court sentenced three brothers to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of an eight-year-old following a dispute over the plucking of mangoes eight years ago. Shivam was killed in Kharai village on April 29, 2012. Monu Dubey, Mahendra Dubey and Rajendra Dubey attacked his paternal grandfather's house following a dispute over mangoes and opened fire, government counsel Sahdev Gupta said. Announcing the life sentence on Wednesday, Additional District and Sessions judge Ajay Kumar also fined the three brothers Rs 10,000 each, Gupta added..



