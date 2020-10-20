Top
Teenage Girl Sexually Harassed By Medical Store Owner

 The Hawk |  20 Oct 2020 3:21 PM GMT

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a medical store owner in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, police said Tuesday.

The accused has been on the run since the incident on Monday. A case has been registered and the girl was sent for medical examination, a police officer said. According to the complaint filed by the girl's family, she was taken to the medicine store by its owner on the pretext of administering injection and sexually harassed, the police said. —PTI

