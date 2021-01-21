'Tandav' Row: UP Police Serves Notice To Ali Abbas Zafar At Mumbai Residence

Mumbai: A team of Uttar Pradesh Police arrived at the Mumbai residence of web-series 'Tandav' director Ali Abbas Zafar on January 21. They issued him a notice regarding the controversy on the web-series and summoned him to be present in front of the Investigation Officer on January 27 in Lucknow. 'Tandav' landed in controversy for allegedly "hurting Hindu religious sentiments". In wake of the troubling developments, Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted an apology note on January 18 and later also agreed to make 'desired' changes in the content. —ANI