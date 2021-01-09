Taj Mahotsav cancelled due to Covid-19 scare

Agra: The 10-day annual cultural extravaganza 'Taj Mahotsav', which was to begin here from February 18-28, has been cancelled over fears of further spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

The Agra tourism circles expressed disappointment over the cancellation of the event which attracts tourists from all walks of life every year and artisans from across the country to display their arts at the Shilpgram complex, situated close to the Taj Mahal.

Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar has confirmed that due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it would not be possible to hold the 10-day event this year.

Nine fresh Covid-19 cases were reported here in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 10,348.

So far there have been 171 fatalities. Besides, the number of active cases in the district have dropped to 136.

However, in absolutely contradictory situation, various health activists have questioned the district administration's decision to allow 'Mid Night Bazar' at the Kothi Meena Bazar ground.

"If Taj Mahotsava can not be allowed, how can the district officials give nod to the another commercial carnival?" the activists queried.

--IANS