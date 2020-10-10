Stricter Covid norms ahead of festival season in Taj city

Agra: The district administration in Agra is all set to enforce a set of norms for social gatherings ahead of the festival season as Covid-19 number saw a fresh surge in the last 24 hours.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said there were 71 fresh cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Khandari resident, 65-year-old Pijji succumbed to Covid-19.

The total number of cases now stands at 6,241. So far 5,538 have been discharged after recovery. The number of active cases is 573. So far 2,12,684 samples have been collected.

Singh told a meeting of administrative officials on Friday evening that there should be no let-up or complacency in the treatment of Covid patients. He assured there would be no resource crunch or lack of support to upgrade the medical infrastructure and provide medicines to the patients.

The Health department officials said there had been some complaints and lapses in following the prescribed protocol for patients under home quarantine. It has been observed that there had been some cases where patients under home quarantine, turned up at the hospitals in critical conditions. Stricter monitoring will now need to be kept in such cases.

Meanwhile, the S.N. Medical College has shutdown its Covid-2 unit as only 43 patients are now left in the Covid-1 unit. In September, the two units together had 170 patients.

Doctors on Saturday warned people not to come under depression due to Covid-Phobia. Observing the world Mental Health Day, the specialists said a large number of people during the continued lockdown had fallen victim to depression and all kinds of fears.

—IANS