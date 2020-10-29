SP objects to toilets painted in its party colours

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) is up in arms against the Yogi Adityanath government after toilets in the railway hospital in Gorakhpur were painted in red and green -- the colours of the SP flag.

In a tweet from its official Twitter handle, the party said, "This reflects the mentality of those in power and is a blot on democracy. This should be changed without delay."

The party also tweeted photographs of the toilets.

Party MLC Sunil Sajan said the insult of the colors of the flag of a major political party is grossly condemnable.

"Action should be taken on this, colour should be changed immediately," he said.

