SP Nominates Hasan, Chaudhary As Candidates For Polls To UP Legislative Council

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday named Ahmed Hasan and Rajendra Chaudhary as its candidates for the binennial elections to 12 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahmed Hasan is the Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, while Chaudhary is the chief spokesperson of the SP. The 12 seats in the UP Legislative Council will get vacant on January 30 as the term of the members is coming to an end. In the 403-member UP Legislative Assembly, the BJP has 310 MLAs, SP has 49 MLAs, BSP has 18 MLAs, Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 9 MLAs, Congress has 7 MLAs, SBSP has 4 MLAs. There are 3 Independent MLAs, while RLD and NISHAD party has one MLA each.

The Election Commission of India on Monday issued notification for the biennial election.

The MLCs whose terms are ending include UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Chairman of UP Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Polling will be held on January 28 and counting of votes will be done one hour after the completion of polls as per established practice. Nominations for the biennial polls can be filed till January 18 and scrutiny of the same will be held on January 19. The withdrawal of names can be done till January 21.

Of the 12 MLCs whose tenure is expiring, six are from the Samajwadi Party (SP) including Ramesh Yadav, Ahmed Hasan, Ashu Malik, Sahab Singh Saini, Ramjatan Rajbhar and Virendra Singh. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, UP party chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Laxman Acharya are from the BJP. The tenure of BSP''s Pradeep Jatav and Dharamveer Ashok is also coming to an end besides that of Naseemudin Siddiqui, who left the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined the Congress. The poll panel had earlier issued guidelines to be followed during the entire election process. These guidelines state that every person shall wear a face mask during all election-related activities.

The chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh has been directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election. —PTI