SP Expels Sirsaganj MLA Hariom Singh Yadav For 6 Years For 'Anti-Party Activities'

 The Hawk |  15 Feb 2021 4:29 PM GMT

Lucknow: The SP on Monday expelled MLA Hariom Singh Yadav from the party for six years on charges of anti-party activities.

On the directives of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, the Sirsaganj MLA was expelled from the party for six years, a release quoting Uttar Pradesh SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel said.

Yadav was found involved in anti-party activities and hobnobbing with the BJP, the release said. After last year''s bypoll to the Tundla Assembly seat in Firozabad, which the SP lost, the Sirsaganj MLA had issued a statement against the party president and other senior leaders, blaming them for the defeat. —PTI

