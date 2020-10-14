SP declares 2 more candidates for UP bypolls

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has announced candidates for the Bangarmau and Deoria Assembly seats where bypolls are to be held.

The party candidate in Bangarmau will be Suresh Kumar Pal, while in Deoria senior leader Brahma Shankar Tripathi has been nominated.

The Samajwadi Party had earlier announced candidates for four of the seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats where by-elections are to be held on November 3.

Lucky Yadav will be the SP candidate for Malhani seat in Jaunpur district. He is the son of Parasnath Yadav, whose death necessitated the by-election.

In Nauganwa Sadat, Syed Javed Abbas will be its candidate. The seat fell vacant following the demise of state Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan in August after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Samajwadi candidate in Tundla will be Maharaj Singh Dhangar and Inderjit Kori Ghatampur. The Ghatampur seat fell vacant following the death of another state Minister Kamal Rani Varun due to Covid-19.

The party has left the Bulandshahr seat for its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

—IANS



