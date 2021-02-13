Six killed as truck hits car in UP''s Kannauj

Lucknow: Six people were killed when their car was hit by a truck in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, police said.

"The accident took place around 4 am when a car moving on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway was hit by a truck," Inspector General, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal told PTI.

There were six passengers in the car and all of them died in the crash, which took place due to dense fog, he said.

Police have reached the spot and the bodies are being taken out from the car, Agarwal said. PTI