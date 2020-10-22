'SHGs Made Thousands Of Women Financially Self-Reliant In UP'

Lucknow: As many as 3.71 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government, have made thousands of women financially self-reliant in the state.

The state government, under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana and the National Rural Livelihood Mission, had launched a major campaign across the state under the name of State Rural Livelihood Mission to connect women, especially in rural areas of the state, to become self-employed and self-reliant. According to the government spokesman, the Yogi Adityanath government has formed a record 3.71 lakh SHGs through 592 development blocks across the state under this campaign, involving self-employment and economic development of poor women.

These groups have been linked to 15,945 village organizations and 775 cluster level associations.

While the Yogi government has been working to make poor women self-reliant, the supply of items related to health and basic needs is also being ensured. As per the available data, 19,275 support group members have produced 94.19 lakh masks while 1,223 members have made 50,591 PPE kits and 470 groups in the country have produced 13,070 litres of sanitizer. The SHGs run by women have provided 78,489 masks to the permit holders of fair price shops.

The groups operated 793 community kitchens across the state and prepared 31,363 packets of food and helped the poor families at the village level.

Thousands of migrant labourers returning from other states have also been linked to employment through these self-help groups.

The mapping data of 4,50,465 workers out of 11,96,470 migrant workers has been completed. Of these, 1,82,780 skilled workers have been employed according to their skills.

Women members of 29,552 migrant families have been linked to SHGs and Rs 218. 48 crores have been released by the Chief Minister to 31,938 eligible SHGs in all 75 districts of the state. —IANS