Senior schools to reopen in Agra from Oct 19

Agra: Finally, senior secondary-level schools are all set to reopen and resume classes from October 19 in Agra.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh has permitted senior secondary schools to reopen with a set of conditions, but primary level schools will have to wait for a few weeks more.

The Uttar Pradesh government advisory allows two shifts with 50 per cent attendance, observing social distancing.

The Agra University and its affiliated colleges have already permitted research students to visit their departments. In some colleges, classes have also begun with restrictions.

"We hope to catch up on the overall loss of time and delay but health is of primary concern. All norms are being observed," a college manager V.P. Singh said.

An office-bearer of the association of schools said: "Students will need to bring with them a Covid-19 negative test report for entry into the premises."

On Sunday Agra reported 65 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 6,307. So far 5,590 patients have recovered while 131 have died. The number of samples collected so far is 2,15,442. The recovery rate is 88.63 per cent. The number of active cases is 586. While the case fatality rate is 2.08 per cent, the sample positivity rate is 2.93 per cent, Health Ministry data showed.

The fear in medical circles is that with the coming winter there could be likely fresh spurt in the number of cases.

"We now have to launch a programme to make people mentally strong and face the situation as it unfolds, with firm resolve and necessary precautions," activist and doctor Devashish Bhattacharya said.

Lifestyle changes are the need of the hour. "Covid-19 has changed our collective mindset as well as our social interactions and relations. This is a healing time for all. Family values and a degree of spiritual inclination will stand in good stead," eminent medico Harendra Gupta added.

—IANS