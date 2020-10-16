Scolded by dad, girl, 11, jumps into well and dies in UP

Noida: An 11-year-old girl died after she allegedly jumped into a well in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Friday.

"The girl took the extreme step Thursday evening as she was peeved over being scolded by her father," a police spokesperson said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm at Pyaawali village, under Jarcha police station limits, the spokesperson said, adding the police were probing the events that led to the incident.

The police were alerted by a former village head after which the body was fished out from the well, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings were being carried out, the police said.

—PTI