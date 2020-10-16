Sanskrit Must Be Equated With Modernity: UP CM

Lucknow:: Observing that Sanskrit should be equated with modernity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered for infrastructural improvements of in ancient language schools and starting computer, science and mathematics education also there. The chief minister issued the instructions while launching the website of Uttar Pradesh's Secondary Sanskrit Education Council. After the formation of the Council, the examination results are coming on time, said the chief minister adding that with the launch of the website, the work of linking Sanskrit with technology has been done. It is necessary to equate Sanskrit with modernity, said Adityanath, adding "it is also necessary to provide science, computer and mathematics education along with traditional Sanskrit teaching in schools". The world already believes that Sanskrit can be the most suitable language for the computer, the chief minister pointed out. Expressing his government''s commitment to promoting Sanskrit language, the chief minister also batted for the improvement of Sanskrit schools' infrastructure in the state. According to the needs of Sanskrit school students, arrangements should be made for their stay in hostels there and have their food, said Adityanath. "Cooperation of voluntary organisations and CSR Fund should also be obtained in this regard," he said. —PTI