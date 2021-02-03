Runaway Criminal From UP Held In Mumbai

Top
 The Hawk |  3 Feb 2021 4:09 PM GMT

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man, wanted in a firing case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested from Kurla here, police said on Wednesday, adding a country-made pistol was seized from the accused. Three persons were injured when the accused, Shehbaz Khan, opened fire on them in a town in Uttar Pradesh in 2013, an official said.

Police came to know about the firing case during interrogation of Khan in another case. Khan has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Arms Act for possessing the pistol, the official said. —PTI

