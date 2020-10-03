Road accident in Belgaum claims seven lives

Belagavi: Seven labourers, including five women, were killed and 23 others injured in a road mishap involving two vehicles on Saundatti-Dharwad road in the district, police said here on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place late on Saturday night when some labourers, hailing from Chunchanur village of Ramdurg taluk in the district, were returning home from work.

The injured were admitted to Hospital.

Police officials visited the spot and registered a case.

Details were awaited.

—IANS