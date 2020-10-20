RLD Leader Jayant Chaudhary Tests Covid Positive

Meerut: Rashtriya Lok Dal vice president Jayant Chaudhary has tested positive for Covid-19.

He was diagnosed positive after a fortnight of hectic political activities that included a visit to Hathras to meet the alleged rape victim's family and then two back-to-back Maha Panchayats, held in Muzaffarnagar and Mathura.

Chaudhary took to Twitter to share the news. "Had tested and received a Covid + Report. Family members are negative. Am doing alright and will continually monitor and treat according to doctor's recommendations. For those who met me recently, please get tested if you have symptoms," he said.

Jayant Chaudhary was in the news recently when he and his supporters were allegedly attacked by a police team when he was on way to meet the family of the Hathras victim, who died on September 29. The Maha Panchayats convened by him witnessed a massive turnout which put RLD back on the political map of the state ahead of the crucial bypolls. —IANS