Rhino Calf Found Dead In Dudhwa National Park

 The Hawk |  28 Jan 2021 3:57 PM GMT

Lakhimpurkheri: A one-year-old rhinoceros calf was found dead in Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

''The injuries detected on the rhino calf's body indicated attack by some carnivore,'' Dudhwa Tiger Reserve field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak told PTI.

After examining camera footage, it was found that a tiger attacked the calf on Tuesday night, Pathak said.

A post-mortem was carried and it ''established rhino casualty in the tiger attack,'' he added. —PTI

Updated : 28 Jan 2021 3:57 PM GMT
Tags:    Rhino   UP   Dudhwa National Park   

The Hawk


