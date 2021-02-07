Retired IPS Officer Takes Charge As New CIC Of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday administered oath to the newly appointed Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), Bhavesh Kumar at a ceremony in Raj Bhawan.

According to a release issued by the Raj Bhawan, the Governor administered oath to Kumar in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Chief Secretary R K Tiwari among others.

Kumar, a retired IPS officer of 1987 batch, was on Friday appointed as the new CIC of UP.

The order issued in this regard stated that the appointment will be for a period of three years from the day of assuming charge or till he completes 65 years of age, whichever is earlier. The post of CIC was lying vacant after the retirement of Jawed Usmani about a year ago. —PTI