Retired Head Constable Shoots Himself Dead In UP's Jalaun: Police

Jalaun: A retired head constable allegedly committed suicide here on Wednesday by shooting himself with a rifle, police in this Uttar Pradesh district said.

Shyamacharan Chaturvedi shot himself with his licensed rifle around 8 am, Circle Officer Santosh Kumar said.

According to the police, Chaturvedi was upset over an altercation between his son and their neighbours. The wife of the deceased has alleged that the police did not pay heed to his complaint about the neighbours. —PTI