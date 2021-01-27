Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Relationship With Amethi Not Political: Priyanka

Relationship With Amethi Not Political: Priyanka

 The Hawk |  27 Jan 2021 4:07 PM GMT

Relationship With Amethi Not Political: Priyanka
X

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday addressed members of the nyay Panchayat in Amethi's Jamoh and underlined the need for strengthening the party organisation.

Addressing the meeting virtually, Priyanka said that for her the relationship with Amethi was not political but was that of a family. She said the farm laws were detrimental to the interests of not only the farmers but the whole country. She also said that the Congress supports and stands with the farmers and the weaker sections of the society. —IANS

Updated : 27 Jan 2021 4:07 PM GMT
Tags:    Priyanka   Political   Relationship   UP   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X