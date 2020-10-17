Rebellion in BJP in Deoria Assembly bypolls in UP

Deoria: Ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh is facing rebellion in Deoria Assembly bypolls with son of the former party MLA, whose death caused the by-election, was contesting the polls as a rebel independent candidate.

Deceased BJP MLA Janmejay Singh's son, Ajay Pratap Singh, has filed nomination as an independent candidate on Friday, the last day of the filing of the nominations.

At the last moment, the BJP decided not to give ticket to Ajay Pratap, a Thukur, after other three political parties fielded Brahmins. Hence, it gave ticket to a Brahmin party worker, a senior party leader said here on Saturday.

After the Deoria seat got vacated after the demise of BJP MLA Janmejay Singh in August, his son Ajay Pratap Singh, also known as Pintu Singh, was considered as front runner for the bypolls. However, BJP fielded Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi from the seat.

"Some senior BJP leaders who had come to pay their tributes after my father's death had asked me to prepare for bypolls. But all of a sudden my ticket was cancelled at the last moment," Ajay Pratap Singh said.

The bypolls on seven assembly seats will be held on November 3 while the counting will be conducted on November10, 2020.

The candidacy of Singh has made the situation more complex for the BJP which decided to go with a Brahmin candidate Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi for the seat. Ajay Pratap Singh filing as an independent candidate could cause some dent to the BJP vote bank.

The deceased BJP MLA, Janmejaya Singh was elected from Deoria seat for a second consecutive term since 2012.

Interestingly, all the four parties have fielded Brahmin candidates on the Deoria seat. While Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi has been fielded by BJP, Samajwadi Party have given ticket to Brahmashankar Tripathi, Abhayanath Tripathi is contesting from Bahujan Samaj Party and Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Congress.

—UNI