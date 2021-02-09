Pro-Khalistan terrorist arrested in Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested allegedly a "pro-Khalistan" terrorist from Lucknow on Monday in a joint operation with Punjab Police.



According to a statement by Uttar Pradesh, the accused identified as Jagdev Singh aka Jagga, resident of Firozpur, Punjab was allegedly involved in Khalistani activities.



He was also in connection with Khalistani terrorist Paramjeet Singh Pamma, Maltani Singh and others, police said.

However, Punjab Police will take the accused, who was from criminal background under their custody after transit remand, the statement added. (ANI)