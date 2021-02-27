Priyanka visits Ravidas temple in Varanasi

Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attended the the 644th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas ji Maharaj at Seer Govardhanpur of the Ravidas temple in Varanasi.

Priyanka also sought blessings of Sant Niranjan Das and enquired about his well-being. She had last visted the temple in 2020.

The Congress General Secretary's visit witnessed a massive crowd as she reached Varanasi at around 11 a.m. and offered prayers at the Sant Ravidas temple to mark the celebration of Ravidas Jayanti.

Priyanka was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, former MLA Ajay Rai, Varanasi Metropolitan president Raghavendra Choubey, Manindra Mishra, Gaurav Kapoor, Naveen Mishra and other Congress leaders.—IANS



