Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Shakumbhari Devi Temple And Raipur Khankah

Behat, Saharanpur (The Hawk): Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Saharanpur tomorrow. She may also join the farmer mahapanchayat organized in Chilkana to protest against the bill. However, before that She will go Siddhpeeth Maa Shakumbhari Devi temple and world famous Khankah Rahimiya Raipur for pray. This is the first time a major national leader will reach Raipur Khanqah.

Actually, Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was supposed to come to Saharanpur on 8 February but later her program was changed, after which she will now visit Saharanpur on 10 February i.e. tomorrow. Under the ongoing farmers' movement across the country, She will join the farmes mahapanchayat organized in Chilkana in support of farmers. Before this, she will go to Siddhpeeth Maa Shakumbhari Devi Darshan. There is a temple of mother Shakumbhari Devi, one of the 51 Siddhapeeth situated in the Shivalik foothills. Here devotees come from all over the country to visit the mother. Siddhpeeth is the second famous Siddh Peetha mother Shakambhari Devi in ??India after Maa Vaishno Devi. After visiting Shakumbhari Devi, she will go to Khankah Rahimiya in Raipur, the main center of Muslims. The world-famous Khanqah is located in Raipur village near Rahimia Behat. When the country was falling prey to British oppression, the Hindu-Muslim people of all classes were engaged day and night to free themselves from the clutches of British slavery. Khankah Rahimia based in Raipur has contributed a lot in independence. Khankah was made its center when the Ulama ran a Tehreek-e-silk handkerchief from Darul Uloom Deoband to fight the British. Under the silk handkerchief Tehreek (movement), the Ulema used handkerchiefs to transmit information about movements against the British from one place to another. Used to write messages on handkerchiefs from one place to another. But the British also wreaked havoc on this movement and sent so many Ulama jails. Priyanka Gandhi will reach Raipur and visit the tomb of the ulemas who played their important role in freedom. Reaching Raipur Khankah with Shakumbhari Devi will serve to attract the trend of Muslims towards the Congress. Although in the past, during the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Imran Masood, who came to the discussions by giving a sarcastic statement of Narendra Modi, is said to have a considerable hold in the Muslims of Saharanpur district, Despite this, Priyanka Gandhi will go to Raipur khanqah , this vote bank of Congress Can prove quite successful in pulling the side. Priyanka Gandhi's tour of Saharanpur is also being seen as the beginning of the upcoming three-tier election. Congress MLA Naresh Saini, Congress District President Muzaffar Hussain and senior Congress leader Sanjeev Karnwal alias Bobby said that all preparations for Priyanka Gandhi's program have almost been completed. This is the second time Priyanka Gandhi is coming to the district. There is enthusiasm among Congressmen with his arrival.