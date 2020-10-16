Prayagraj Shakti Peeth to begin Navratri celebrations amid strict COVID protocol

Prayagraj: The Navratri celebrations at Shri Ashta Dash Madheshwari Shakti Peeth in Prayagraj will begin on Saturday with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, the temple administration has said.

According to the guidelines, social distancing will be strictly adhered to while devotees visit the temple. At the same time, sanitisation and masks will be an absolute compulsion for all the devotees. Efforts are being initiated to ensure that all the protocols of COVID-19 are followed without fail, it has added.

The temple administration has further said that no devotee would be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

"Instruction placards will be placed at different locations within the temple premise to guide the devotees, the Garbh Griha (sanctum sanctorum) shall remain closed during the entire period of Navratri. We expect everyone to follow the rules, use sanitisers and keep wearing masks on the premises," temple manager Radhe Shyam Giri told ANI.

"We are sanitising the temple before the devotees start arriving from tomorrow. Entry and exit gates have also been separated to maintain social distancing and avoid crowd gathering," he added.

—ANI