Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Prayagraj: Illegal Properties Of History-Sheeter Ajay Pal Demolished

 The Hawk |  17 Jan 2021 4:02 PM GMT

Prayagraj: Prayagraj District Administration on Saturday demolished illegal properties of history-sheeter Ajay Pal. Speaking to the reporters, Sat Shukla, Zonal officer of Prayagraj District Administration said, "Under the Yogi Adityanath Government, our team has demolished the illegal structures of history-sheeter Ajay Pal. Several cases have been registered against him. The property that we demolished right now would amount to nearly 10-12 crores."

"As of now, he is absconding. We have begun the search operation," Shukla added. "Under Yogi Ji's government, we have successfully demolished 45 illegal constructions in Prayagraj itself," he added. —ANI

Updated : 17 Jan 2021 4:02 PM GMT
The Hawk


