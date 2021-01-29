'Prashasan ki Pathshalas' in UP for girl aspirants

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government, under its Mission Shakti campaign, has decided to hold counselling camps for girl students who aspire to make their career in civil services, army, police, air force, medical, engineering and other fields.

The counselling camps will be known as 'Prashasan ki Paathshala' and will be held in February in various districts.

The district magistrates and other administrative officials of each district will head the camps and guide the aspirants who enroll for classes.

Among other events lined up for February, are sports competitions to be held at block and district level to encourage girl students to participate in sporting activities. This will be accompanied by the prize distribution ceremony.

From February 1 to 13, awareness about domestic violence act, dowry prohibition act, sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) Act 2013, will be carried out through meetings, seminars, nukkad nataks and also one-to-one interactions.

'Haq ki baat, jiladhikari ke sath' is yet another event in which there will be two-hour interaction of the district magistrates with women regarding incidents of domestic violence, dowry, sexual harassment of women at workplace, etc.

These women will be given guidance about legal remedies available for them.

Video conferencing, chaupals, meetings, will be the medium of interaction. This programme will also be organised at block and panchayat level by the officials concerned.

Apart from this, there are also plans to connect 100 youth from each district with employment through coordination with commercial companies, government and non-government organisations, institutions and outsourcing agencies.

The police department will continue with its drive to rescue and rehabilitate children involved in begging.

