Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Police rescue kidnapped minor girl from UPs Meerut

Police rescue kidnapped minor girl from UP's Meerut

 The Hawk |  19 Feb 2021 5:05 AM GMT

Police rescue kidnapped minor girl from UPs Meerut
X

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) : Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday rescued a 4-year-old minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified people, from the forest area of Meerut's Kithore.

"A complaint was registered at Simbhaoli police station that a minor girl had gone missing. We found the girl in the forest area of Kithore," said Neeraj Jadaun, Superintendent of Police, Hapur.

"We are investigating the matter and the accused will be nabbed soon," he said.

Further investigation is underway.

—ANI

Updated : 19 Feb 2021 5:05 AM GMT
Tags:    Uttar Pradesh   Thana Simbhawali   Kithore   Neeraj Jadaun   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X