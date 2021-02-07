Permission Must For Allahabad Varsity Teachers To File FIRs

Prayagraj: The Allahabad University has made it mandatory for teachers to first intimate the proctor through the head of department and Dean before they lodge any FIR against a fellow teacher or over any official dispute without prior permission of the competent authority.

An order in this regard has been issued by the university administration on the instruction of Vice Chancellor Sangita Srivastava.

The order said, "It has come to the notice of the Vice Chancellor that faculty members file FIR against co-workers in official matters without taking prior approval of competent authority and without intimating the concerned head or dean. It has been decided by the Vice Chancellor that, if there is any grievance or dispute, matter shall be routed through proper channel to the proctor. The proctor shall examine it and put it up before competent authority for necessary action. If there is a requirement to file FIR, the same shall be filed by the proctor or other authorised officials of the university."

The order bears significance since in the past, some teaching and non-teaching employees have approached police and lodged FIRs against each other, said a faculty member. When contacted, varsity's public relation officer Jaya Kapoor said, "This is an internal matter. We will not comment." —IANS