PepsiCo Distributes Over 45,000 Masks To Police In Vrindavan

Vrindavan: Ahead of the 'Kumbh Purva Vaishanav Baithak' here, PepsiCo India on Friday provided more than 45,000 masks along with sanitisers as part of hygiene kits to police personnel deployed in this holy town.

The event beginning on February 14 is expected to see massive participation, making it imperative for frontline warriors to safeguard themselves by wearing face masks and maintain the highest standards of hygiene during all times.

The hygiene kits comprise reusable masks, sanitisers and an information guide on best hygiene practices.

The initiative was announced in the presence of senior police and district officials.

According to a statement by PepsiCo, Mathura Senior Superintendent Of Police Gaurav Grover said: "In the present times, wearing masks and maintaining best hygiene practices are foremost measures to safeguard people from the pandemic. Police is out there in full force, working relentlessly and braving the coronavirus pandemic to ensure public safety. In these challenging times, support from corporates like PepsiCo India in providing hygiene kits to all corona warriors is immensely appreciable."

Rahul Sharma, Associate Director, Public Policy and Government Affairs, PepsiCo India, said: "For everything that a frontline warrior in Vrindavan is doing to manage the 'Kumbh Purva Vaishanav Baithak', which also includes ensuring public safety, this is just a small gesture of gratitude from PepsiCo India during these testing times."

PepsiCo India has been stepping up its community support initiates, that include giving more than 10 million meals to under-served communities and more than 35,000 Covid-19 test kits to government labs and hospitals.

PepsiCo India has partnered in these endeavours with leading NGOs like Akshaya Patra Foundation, Smile Foundation, CII Foundation, Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND). The entire programme was rolled out in 13 states across India, including Uttar Pradesh. —IANS