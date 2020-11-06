Patient's Kin Gherao Police Station, DM House After His Death During Treatment By Quack, Held

Rampur: The family members of a 30-year-old man, who died after allegedly being given a wrong injection by a quack, gheraoed the local police station in Tanda near Rampur, besides the district magistrate's (DM) residence on Wednesday. The quack, identified as Javed, has been arrested.

The victim, identified as Umesh, was brought for treatment to Javed at Dhakka Nangaliya Chowki Bhatte village on Rampur road. His family members alleged that he died after being given a wrong injection.

Following this, they brought the body to the local police station and started protesting outside it. The family members were joined by more villagers who came on three tractor-trolleys.

Police had to charge baton to disperse the mob.

The family members, in turn, alleged a nexus between the police and quack and brought the body to the DM's residence in Rampur, demanding to meet him.

"We want an inquiry into the matter. That's why we're protesting to seek the administration's attention into this matter," Amit Kumar, brother of Umesh, said.

As they refused to budge, DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh came outside his house later in the night and assured them of appropriate action into the matter. He talked the family members into sending the body for post-mortem at the district hospital.

Singh also told the family that he had talked to the superintendent of police to look into the lathicharge incident that took place earlier in the day and take appropriate action. The DM said that he ordered a probe into Umesh's death and strict action against the guilty. "The post-mortem is being done and on the basis of the reports appropriate action would be taken."

He added the district administration has been taking actions against such quacks for the last one year. —ANI