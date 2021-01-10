Parts Of Uttar Pradesh Receive Light Rain

Lucknow: Light rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the weather was dry over western part of the state, the Met office said on Sunday.

According to the meteorological department, Meerut was the coldest place in the state where the temperature dipped to 8.8 degree Celsius. Weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is 'very likely' to engulf isolated places in the state between January 11-13, the official said. —PTI