Parts Of UP Witness Dense Fog, Cold Day Conditions

Lucknow: Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh while dense to very dense fog occurred at a few places in the state on Sunday, the meteorological department here said.

Churk in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Agra recorded a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 6.6 degrees Celsius in Kanpur and 8.7 degrees Celsius in Jhansi.

Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 10.4 degrees Celsius, Allahabad 11.1 degrees Celsius and Gorakhpur 12.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur in the morning at a few places in the state on Monday. Cold day conditions are also very likely to prevail at isolated places over the state on Monday, it said. Weather is most likely to remain dry in the state. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated places over the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said. —PTI