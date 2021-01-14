Owaisi will help us win UP, Bengal: Sakshi Maharaj

Lucknow: BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, has created another political stir by claiming that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi had helped the BJP in the Bihar Assembly elections and would also help in the Assembly polls in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP MP said that AIMIM's participation in UP and Bengal elections will help the BJP win the states.

"It is God's grace. May God give him strength. He helped us in Bihar and will help us (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh panchayat and Assembly polls and also in West Bengal," he told media.

The AIMIM has often been referred to as the 'B' team of the BJP since it helps in polarising votes on religious lines.

However, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly resented the tag and has denied having helped BJP with his brand of politics.

Owaisi had contested last year's elections in Bihar, which was said to have cut into the Muslim votes that go to the opposition, leading to the NDA's victory.

His party won five seats in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region -- a large figure given that the NDA won just 15 more seats than the Grand Alliance.

After the elections, the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal had dubbed him the 'B Team of the BJP'.

Owaisi has now announced his party's intention to contest the next state elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of a front led by former BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Owaisi, on Tuesday, had visited some districts of eastern UP accompanied by Rajbhar.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are due next year.

—IANS