Outgoing village head in UP shot dead

Jaunpur: With the Panchayat elections barely a few weeks away, a 50-year-old outgoing village head in Jaunpur district was shot dead by unidentified persons.

The incident led to demonstrations and angry mobs pelted stones and damaged vehicles in protest.



According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when Raj Kumar Yadav, the head of the Makhmelpur village in Sarai Khwaja, was shot by some motorcycle-borne youths when he was going to Jaunpur city.



Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the deceased received five bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.



Following the incident, locals blocked the Jaunpur-Shahganj road at Kokrideeha.

The body has been sent for post mortem and additional forces have been deployed in the area.

Family members said the killing was related to poll rivalry.

