Out On Bail, UP Man Rapes, Kills 7-Yr-Old Girl; Arrested

Sant Kabir Nagar: A man was arrested here on Sunday in connection with the alleged abduction, rape and killing of a 7-year-old girl, police said.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Singh said the girl had gone missing on November 4 and her body was recovered on Saturday. During post mortem, rape was confirmed, he said. The arrested accused has confessed to his crime. He told police that on November 4 when he saw the girl all alone, he abducted her. The man then took her to a jungle, raped and then killed her, the police officer said. Singh said the accused was recently released from jail on bail in a case of having unnatural sex with a boy. —PTI